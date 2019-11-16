Accreditation at Ward A Polling Station, Growther/ Sabongari, Lokoja, begins as at 8.35 a.m as voters prepare to cast their votes.

Voters were seen checking their names on the register pasted on the walls of Growther Memorial College, Lokoja, while others lined up, orderly, to be accredited.

The exercise was peaceful and orderly.

Men and officers of the Nigeria Police, Federal Road Safety Commission(FRSC), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, the Customs Service, among other security outfits kept vigil to ensure maintenance of law and order.