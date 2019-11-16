The Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Kogi claimed election in the Kogi Central Senatorial district of the state, the stronghold of Governor Yahaya Bello, was conducted overnight.

Chairman of the party, Alhaji Mouktar Atimah, made the claim at a press briefing.

He claimed that the governorship election in Kogi Central was rigged in the night, the reason he said APC agents were not present in most of the polling units.

The SDP chairman added that, “the absence of APC agents at the polling units has affirmed the information we got that the APC has conducted the election of Kogi Central in the night.

“They are the most desperate party in this election.The absence of their agents in most of the polling units is not by accident. Since they’ve already rigged the election they consider it a waste of time to be here with other party agents”, the source said.

Governor Yahaya Bello who hails from Kogi Central Senatorial District is seeking re-election against the major contenders, Natasha Akpoti of SDP who also hails from Kogi Central and Musa Wada of PDP who hails from Kogi East.