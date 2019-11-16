By Richard Elesho

Some prominent members of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP in Mopa town, headquarter of MopAmuro Local Government Area of Kogi State are missing and are suspected to have been arrested.

There is however popular allegation that about 20 members were arrested by the security agencies.

Those affected include Dr. John Ayodele aka Delex, Hon. Jones Daniel, Hon. Olajuwon Michael (Neta) and Hon. Rotimi Ajayi (Rosco). They were said to have been arrested by men of Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS in the wee hours of Friday.

An eye witness who craved anonymity said the men were arrested from the house of Ayodele, a community leader and strong supporter the PDP candidate, Engr. Musa Wada. He explained that those arrested with Ayodele chose to stay in his house “because they considered the place safe.”

PM News reports that a list of members of opposition parties which the police would arrest before the Saturday election has been in circulation.

It is not clear where Ayodele and his co-travellers are being detained as at press time. Efforts to reach the police on the matter proved abortive.