By Richard Elesho

As Kogi people trooped out to elect their next governor, there have been widespread allegations of shootings and snatching of ballot boxes in some polling units in Dekina Local Government Area.

The affected areas are CMM Primary School, Eti Aya ward 1 Anyigba, and Iyale.

Sources claimed voting was going on well when thugs shot sporadically and hijacked the ballot boxes and left with them. It was also learnt that voters scampered for safety.

Some thugs were also said to have been apprehended in another area of the local government.

Meanwhile, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has raised the alarm, saying the election of the Kogi Central Senatorial District of the state where the incumbent governor hails from has been conducted overnight.

Speaking with newsmen, the state chairman of the party, Alhaji Mouktar Atimah, alleged that the governorship election in Kogi Central was done in the night.

The SDP chairman added that, “the absence of APC agents at the polling units has affirmed the information we got that the APC has conducted the election of Kogi Central in the night.

“They are the most desperate party in this election, the absence of their agents in most of the polling units is not by accident, since they’ve already rigged the election they consider it a waste of time to be here with other party”,he alleged.