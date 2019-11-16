Paul Iyoghojie

The family of the 16-year-old former one-day principal of Falomo High School, Ikoyi, Lagos 2016/2017 Academic year, Fatimo Yinus who is currently battling with kidney failure has appealed to the philanthropic, kind-hearted and detribalized businessman, Femi Otedola, to come to their rescue to save their daughter from untimely death by helping to raise the sum of N15m needed for her kidney transplant recommended by the doctors at the General Hospital, Odan, Lagos Island, Lagos.

The family from Kebbi State said they decided to cry out to Otedola for help because they have exhausted their little savings and even borrow to continue to foot the bills of the three times a week hemodialysis session at a cost of N75,000 equivalent to N300,000 a month to ensure their daughter stay alive since doctors diagnosed the kidney failure in May 2019.

Narrating their ordeals, the father of the victim, Mr Yinus Yusuf a resident of 53, Pike Street, Lafiaji, Lagos Island, Lagos, begged Femi Otedola to come to his rescue to enable Fatimo to stay alive.

He Stated: “It happened in April 2019 when Fatimo started swelling up all over her body and we rushed her to the General Hospital, Odan, Lagos Island for treatment.

“And after several tests by the doctor, they broke the sad news that Fatimo was suffering from end-stage renal failure and they placed her on a three times a week hemodialysis session at a cost of N300,000 a month till we are able to raise about N15m for the kidney transplant.

“I do not have the money to foot the bills for the kidney transplant because I’m a security man on a salary of N20,000, Monthly and that is why I am now appealing to Chief Femi Odetola to help me as he has been helping others, to treat Fatimo to enable her stay alive because she is a brilliant child who was the one-day principal of Falomo High School, Ikoyi, Lagos, for taking first in a quiz competition.”

The medical report with No Sub/GHL/10155/U0l11/13 dated 24 May 2019 signed by Dr Alagbe S.C of the General Hospital, Odan, Lagos Island, Lagos State, concerning the health status of the patient reads: “That the above named 16-year-old Fatimo Yinus was admitted at our institution and treated as a case of acute one chronic renal failure.”

“She will need continuous renal replacement therapy with three times weekly hemodialysis until a renal management is done and this not available in our family.”

However, Approximate price here in Nigeria for the renal transplant ranges from N10m and N15m, Alage stated.

Yusuf said he can be reached for help on 07061645214, 08033535757 or Zenith bank account No 2051285289