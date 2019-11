Courage is the twelfth English-language studio album by Canadian singer Celine Dion, released by Columbia Records on 15 November 2019.

It is Dion’s first English album in six years after Loved Me Back to Life (2013). In June 2019, Dion premiered “Flying on My Own”. On 18 September 2019, she released three more new songs: “Imperfections”, “Lying Down” and “Courage”. On the same day, Dion embarked on the Courage World Tour.