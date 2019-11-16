An Appeal Court sitting in Owerri on Saturday sacked Obinna Onwubuariri the member representing Isiala Mbano/Onuimo/Okigwe Federal constituency of Imo in the House of representatives.

The Chairman of the Panel, Justice R.N Pemu, who read the judgment, said that the election that brought Onwubuariri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to power in Feb. 23 was not in tandem with the electoral act of 2010, as amended.

The appellant court said the lower court was right to have ordered a fresh election in the federal constituency.

Pemu also said the petitioner, Miriam Onuoha of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was able to prove her allegations of over-voting, mutilation of figures and violence which marred the election.

The court, therefore, ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw the certificate of return it had earlier issued Onwubuariri and conduct a fresh election in the entire federal constituency within 90 days.

The tribunal had sacked Onwubuariri, but the lawmaker dissatisfied with the judgment, appealed the judgment.

The court also nullified the election of Mrs Uju Onwudiwe of the Action Alliance (AA) representing Njaba State Constituency and ordered fresh elections in 12 polling units in Njaba state constituency within 90 days.

The PDP candidate, Mr Charles Abia had challenged the victory of Onwudiwe in the appellant court.