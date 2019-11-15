By Gbenro Adesina

University of Ibadan, UI, on Friday announced another student with a perfect Cumulative Grade Point Average, CGPA at the fourth day of the 2019 Convocation ceremonies, held at the International Conference Centre, ICC.

Miss Osanyinlusi Titilayo Mary, of the Department of Animal Science, Faculty of Agriculture also scored a CGPA of 7.0, which was announced by the Provost, Postgraduate College, University of Ibadan, Prof. Jonathan Babalola.

This makes the third perfect CGPA of the 2019 convocation ceremony and ironically, they are all female.

Miss Mary Osanyinlusi, who hails from Ikole Ekiti, in Ekiti State is a product of Command Secondary School and Great Grace Private School, Ipaja, Lagos.

The institution’s Vice Chancellor, Professor Abel Idowu Olayinka felicitated with all the graduands, urging them to be good ambassadors of the Premier University.

Activities of the 71st Foundation Day and Convocation Ceremonies continue till Monday November 18, 2019.