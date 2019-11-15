The phone conversation in April between President Donald Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky has been released by the White House.

The transcript contained nothing incriminating, unlike the July 25 Phone call, in which the American leader was alleged to have made a quid pro quo demand, in which he asked for theb probe of the Bidens, in exchange for American aid.

Trump had promised to release the transcript earlier before the public impeachment hearings began on Wednesday.

Read all the details here: