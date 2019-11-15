With over 248,000 YouTube views, Teni’s ”Billionaire” video definitely received a resounding acceptance from fans.
The video has cameo appearances from ”Who Wants To Be A Millionaire” host Frank Edoho and comic act Brodashaggi.
Watch the video and read what fans are saying on social media.
Teni's billionaire video made me realize how much i have missed that show "who wants to be a millionaire"#BILLIONAIRE
— E L O N E L (@iam_elonel) November 15, 2019
I will come back tomorrow and pay actually cracked my ribs🤣🤣
Everything about Teni is a hit#BILLIONAIRE pic.twitter.com/Em3lzMy0pn
— Black skin boy 🇳🇬 (@VickTOR_JOseph) November 15, 2019
Frank Edoho still put us under unnecessary tension and suspense in #BILLIONAIRE video. pic.twitter.com/gipfuYgktC
— Mazi Marvin the Paranoid Android (@Boboye_Ak) November 15, 2019
What do you think?