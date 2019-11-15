With over 248,000 YouTube views, Teni’s ”Billionaire” video definitely received a resounding acceptance from fans.

The video has cameo appearances from ”Who Wants To Be A Millionaire” host Frank Edoho and comic act Brodashaggi.

Watch the video and read what fans are saying on social media.

Teni's billionaire video made me realize how much i have missed that show "who wants to be a millionaire"#BILLIONAIRE — E L O N E L (@iam_elonel) November 15, 2019

I will come back tomorrow and pay actually cracked my ribs🤣🤣

Everything about Teni is a hit#BILLIONAIRE pic.twitter.com/Em3lzMy0pn — Black skin boy 🇳🇬 (@VickTOR_JOseph) November 15, 2019

Frank Edoho still put us under unnecessary tension and suspense in #BILLIONAIRE video. pic.twitter.com/gipfuYgktC — Mazi Marvin the Paranoid Android (@Boboye_Ak) November 15, 2019