By Nimot Sulaimon

Kida Kudz and Teni teased their fans with a new collaboration, “Money”, with clips from their recording session together. An IG video, showing their recording session confirmed the release of the song.

Kida and Teni have already proven more than competent at making tunes for the dance floor groove. “Money” sees them combine their unique sounds to make a tune that celebrates the hustler lifestyle.

“Money” encourages listeners’ desire for cash, and whether it was intended to or not, it’s a sentiment that captures a distinctly Nigerian partying culture where people are encouraged to dance by spraying Money.

You can stream Kida Kudz and Teni’s “Money” below.