Taylor Swift’s former record label fires back

Friday, November 15, 2019 3:46 pm

Big Machine Label Group founder, Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun, has replied to the allegations that they both refused to allow Taylor Swift perform her old songs.

Taylor had, on Thursday, written an open letter on Twitter accusing her former record label of keeping her from owning her songs. Swift writes that she originally planned to perform a medley of her hits on stage, but Borchetta and Braun “claim that would be re-recording my music before I’m allowed to next year.”

However, the Borchetta-owned Big Machine Label Group has a different side to this story.

“As Taylor Swift’s partner for over a decade, we were shocked to see her Tumblr statements yesterday based on false information,” the record label wrote in a statement on its website. “At no point did we say Taylor could not perform on the AMAs or block her Netflix special. In fact, we do not have the right to keep her from performing live anywhere. Since Taylor’s decision to leave Big Machine last fall, we have continued to honor all of her requests to license her catalog to third parties as she promotes her current record in which we do not financially participate.”

“The truth is, Taylor has admitted to contractually owing millions of dollars and multiple assets to our company, which is responsible for 120 hardworking employees who helped build her career,” the message continued. “We have worked diligently to have a conversation about these matters with Taylor and her team to productively move forward. We started to see progress over the past two weeks and were optimistic as recently as yesterday that this may get resolved. However, despite our persistent efforts to find a private and mutually satisfactory solution, Taylor made a unilateral decision last night to enlist her fanbase in a calculated manner that greatly affects the safety of our employees and their families.”

Then, they addressed Swift directly, slamming her actions and seemingly asking her to surrender.

“Taylor, the narrative you have created does not exist. All we ask is to have a direct and honest conversation. When that happens, you will see there is nothing but respect, kindness, and support waiting for you on the other side. To date, not one of the invitations to speak with us and work through this has been accepted. Rumors fester in the absence of communication. Let’s not have that continue here. We share the collective goal of giving your fans the entertainment they both want and deserve.”

