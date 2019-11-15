Taylor Swift’s former record label fires back

Big Machine Label Group founder, Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun, has replied to the allegations that they both refused to allow Taylor Swift perform her old songs.

Taylor had, on Thursday, written an open letter on Twitter accusing her former record label of keeping her from owning her songs. Swift writes that she originally planned to perform a medley of her hits on stage, but Borchetta and Braun “claim that would be re-recording my music before I’m allowed to next year.”