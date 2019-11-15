Samsung Nigeria said the highly anticipated foldable device is a hit with Nigerians as the first batch released has already sold out with pre-order sales on Friday in Lagos.

The company said that it was currently working on increasing stock levels to keep up with demand, adding that even after a delayed-release, there was an appetite for this pioneering device. It added that the next batch of the world’s first AMOLED Infinity Flex Display would be available in the Nigerian market from Nov. 29.

Galaxy Fold features the world’s first 7.3-inch Infinity Flex Display, which folds into a compact device with a cover display.

It said that the device offered a powerful new way to multitask, watch videos, play games, and more – bringing to life new experiences and possibilities years in the making.

“Samsung is proud to introduce a premium foldable device, that goes beyond the limitations of a traditional smartphone,’’ said David Suh, Managing Director at Samsung Electronics West Africa in a statement.

“The pre-order sales are indicative of the public’s affinity for technology that transcends the norm.’’

He added that Galaxy Fold is in a category of its own that delivers a new kind of mobile experience allowing users to do things they couldn’t do with an ordinary smartphone.

“Users now have the best of both worlds; a compact device that unfolds to reveal Samsung’s largest-ever smartphone display, says Adetunji Taiwo, Head, Information Technology and Mobile (IM) at Samsung Electronics West Africa.

He noted that Galaxy Fold brought together material, engineering and display innovations, developed over eight years following the debut of Samsung’s first flexible display prototype in 2011.

He added that people who wanted more information about Galaxy Fold should visit https://www.samsung.com/africa_en/