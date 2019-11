The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has released some photographs of some masked gunmen allegedly trying to gain access into the Suitorial Hotels, Lokoja, Kogi State where the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde lodged.

Makinde is the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party’s Kogi State Campaign Council. He is in Kogi in his capacity as the Chairman of that Council.

The gunmen wore uniforms with the inscription ‘Police.’

Photo credit: PDP