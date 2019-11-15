Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, Nigeria’s First Lady attended the final campaign rally of the APC candidate and incumbent Governor, Yahaya Adoza Bello at Lokoja, Kogi state on Thursday, 14 November.

Before that, Mrs Buhari was at the Government House to commission the newly completed Presidential Lodge. Both events were well-attended by dignitaries including wife of the Vice President, Mrs. Dolapo Osinbajo, Speaker, House of Representatives, Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila, National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole, Governor Nasir Ahmed El Rufai of Kaduna State, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustafa as well as the hosts, Governor Yahaya Bello and his wife, Rashida.