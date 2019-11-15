Mo’Nique sues Netflix for race and gender discrimination

Mo’Nique, on Thursday, filed a legal suit against Netflix, accusing the company of race and sex discrimination by allegedly low balling her on an offer to produce a comedy special.
The company said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter: “We care deeply about inclusion, equity, and diversity and take any accusations of discrimination very seriously. We believe our opening offer to Mo’Nique was fair—which is why we will be fighting this lawsuit.”
In her suit, the popular Hollywood actress claimed that “The offer Netflix made her “wreaked of discrimination; it perpetuated the pay gap suffered by black women”. She’s suing Netflix for unspecified damages, and for an injunction forcing the company to change its discriminatory policies.
“Mo’Nique objected to Netflix’s discriminatory pay offer, pointed out how it was discriminatory and asked Netflix to do the right thing by negotiating fair pay with her.,” the suit states. “In response, Netflix did the opposite. It dug its heels in the ground, refused to negotiate fairly and stood behind its discriminatory offer.”
What do you think?