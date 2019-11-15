It’s been two months since Kevin Hart was involved in a car crash.

On Thursday, Rebecca Broxterman, Kevin’s wife’s trainer who was in the vehicle with Hart, took to Instagram to speak out about the incident.

“GRATEFUL and BLESSED,” she wrote alongside photos of her fiancé Jared Black, who was also involved in the accident, recovering in the hospital. “September 1, 2019, was the scariest day of my life. God was definitely watching over us that night and protecting us. Thank you, Lord, for wrapping your loving arms around us in our time of need.”

Jared Stanton was the driver in Kevin Hart’s gruesome car crash, while Rebecca who was also in the car with them.

“We are both healing!” she continued. “Jared is well on the road to recovery after having major back surgery! We are doing physical therapy together a few times a week! Our relationship is stronger than ever and we have so much to be thankful for! Life can take you in many different directions and we are just so happy to be here for it all! We have felt so much love these past 2.5 months and that doesn’t go unnoticed! So thank you to each one of you! This is our journey… it will have ups and it will have downs but we will always have each other. @thejaredstanton I love you so much and am thankful that we are doing life together!”