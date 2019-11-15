The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr. Muhammad Adamu, has approved the appointment of CP Hakeem Olusegun Odumosu as the new Commissioner of Police in Lagos state.

CP Odumosu is taking over from AIG Zubairu Muazu who was recently promoted from Commissioner of Police to Assistant Inspector General of Police and posted to Force Headquarters Abuja as AIG in charge of the Counter-Terrorism Unit.

A statement from the spokesperson of the state police command, Bala Elakan, says the new Commissioner has vast experience in operations, investigations, and administration.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr. Muhammad Adamu, urged the newly deployed Commissioners of Police (CP) to work with relevant stakeholders in preventing crime in their areas of deployment.