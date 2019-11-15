By Okafor Ofiebor

Few hours to the Governorship election, the Bayelsa House of Assembly has passed a resolution demanding a state of emergency in Nembe Local Government Area and that the electoral exercise schedule for tomorrow in area be cancelled.

The lawmakers said the resolution was sequel to the violence that erupted at a political campaign by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Nembe, which that led to the death of several persons after a shooting spree.

The resolution came under matters of urgent national importance and emanated from a motion moved by Hon. Ben Ololo, a member representing Nembe constituency.

He said the bloodletting in his constituency was a pointer to the fact that no election could be conducted there that would seen to be free, fair and credible.

The lawmaker condemned the do-or-die attitude of some unnamed desperate politicians in the State.

Hon.Ben Ololo urged the state government and security agencies to take prompt actions to arrest those who committed the dastardly act by bringing them to book.

Supporting the motion, the lawmakers passed a five-point resolution calling for the cancellation of election and declaration of a state of emergency in Nembe local government area.

Timipre Sylva, the Minister of State for Petroleum, and the immediate past Governor of Bayelsa State is from Nembe.