By Gbenro Adesina

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibadan zonal office, has arrested two blood brothers for extorting internet fraudsters with promises to shield them from arrest by the Commission.

The siblings – Olatunji Joe Beyioku, 35, and Oluwayomi Beyioku, 37, were arrested in Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Friday, November 15, 2019, during a sting operation.

EFCC operatives had embarked on discreet investigations into the activities of the suspects when it was discovered that they are in the habit of the extorting ‘Yahoo Boys’ to help them evade arrest by the EFCC.

According to EFCC Statement, the suspects claimed to be spy police officers with the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police, DSP, and have ‘assisted’ the Commission with information on the whereabouts of internet fraudsters within the town, but it was discovered that they only expose those who failed to meet their demand, while others willing and ready to play ball are shielded.

It was also discovered that they have made several million of naira sabotaging the Commission’s efforts and live large therefrom.

A search conducted on the younger brother’s palatial residence along Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway suggested that they may be living far above their means. Items found in the multi-million naira building also raised suspicion of the brothers’ possible involvement in other forms of criminal activities.

Items recovered from them include two cars, Honda Accord Crosstour and a Mercedes Benz GLK, different brands of mobile phones and charms.