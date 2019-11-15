By Jethro Ibileke

The youth wing of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Edo State, says it will not abandon Governor Godwin Obaseki in his quest to get the party’s ticket for a second term in office.

State Youth leader of the party, Valentine Asuen, said this on Friday, while addressing journalists in Benin.

He said they supported former governor Adams Oshiomhole, to have a peaceful eight years in office, and as such they would not allow any group or persons to stop Governor Obaseki.

The youths said Governor Obaseki has performed beyond expectations in all sectors of the state economy.

According to him, “Governor Obaseki has done well in the education sector, health sector, transportation, rule of law and most especially the revenue profile of the state. We are not going to abandon him.

“It is only in Edo state that local government can now pay salaries without waiting for money from the federation account. The people fighting him are those that have been feeding from the state revenue.

“We will not allow them to succeed. We are with Obaseki and will mobilise Edo APC Youths to ensure Obaseki gets the needed support. Edo can not afford to go back to the days of the locust.”

Asuen added that youths in the state were solidly behind Governor Obaseki because they have benefitted more from the administration.

He dismissed the purported letter the National Working Committee of the APC relied upon to uphold the suspension of the State Chairman of the party, Barr. Anselm Ojezua.

The Edo APC Youth Leader stated that he had to sign to remain alive so as to ensure Obaseki gets the second term ticket.

He urged the APC NWC to disregard the letter saying the signatories were fake as they were obtained under duress.