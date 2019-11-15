Osun state renewable energy promoter and public commentator, Prince Okedele Timothy Adekola disclosed that Osun state has a lot on the horizon that would catapult the state’s economy to a growth level that will promote competitive products for the good of her citizens.

Okedele who is also the Managing Director/CEO of AdeS-Oke International Ventures and COOMI Trade Logistics Nigeria Ltd made this known ahead of the economic summit holding on the 19th of Nov. 2019.

He pointed out that the Osun economic summit will provide a forum where professionals from all walks of life will interact to prosper ways of moving the state forward. According to Okedele who was at the just concluded Power Nigeria 2019, the upcoming summit put together by the state had already provided his posture to pursue Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

He, therefore, called on sons and daughters of the state at home and diaspora to rally around the governor through a strategic partnership to elevate the state from a mere civil servants state, to one where the atmosphere is promising and attractive of local and foreign investments, and such where the youth can be proud and confident.

Okedele also addressed the reason for slow economic growth and why the nation’s energy sector has failed to respond to the government’s effort to revive it.

He assured that his organization would lead in the supporting the aspiration of President Buhari and Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo led agenda to move Nigeria to “SOLAR” for the nation to change from energy-starved status to energy abundant/sufficient and achievement of Sustainable Economic Development Growth (SDEG) plan 2017-2020 and 2030 target.

Okedele also advised the government to make real its campaign promise to establish 25-30 manufacturing industries in the state (within 3-4 years) to transform the state into one that can employ her people.

He urged Oyetola–led administration of Osun state to take steps towards ensuring legislation that will make development policies in the state a tradition that would be sustained through renewable energy technology.