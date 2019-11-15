Gen. Gabriel Olonisakin, Chief Of Defence Staff, has urged Nigerian Defence Advisers and Attachés to ensure prudent and judicious utilisation of resources allocated to them in their various places of assignment.

Olonisakin made the call at the closing of the Defence Advisers and Attachés 2019 Annual Conference on Friday in Abuja.

Olonisakin who was represented by the Chief of Policy and Plans, Defence Headquarters, AVM M.A Balogun, said the call was in view of dwindling government resources.

The theme of the conference was “Enhancing Inter Agency Collaboration in Response to Current and Anticipated Threats in Nigeria’s Security Environment: Role of the Defence Attaches System.”

He said that the authorities had taken cognisance of the administrative constraints facing the various defence sections as discussed during the conference.

“I would like to assure you that the agency, in conjunction with Ministry of Defence, DHQ and services headquarters, will do all that is within their powers to alleviate the identified challenges.

“This is in order to ensure that you carryout your jobs with little or no stress.

“I will thus urge you all to ensure prudent and judicious utilisation of resources allocated to you in view of dwindling government resources,” he said.

Olonisakin said that the conference had enabled the participants to articulate and produce a number of resolutions that would enhance the productivity of the defence section.

He said the conference also articulated resolutions in areas of evolving collaborations among security agencies towards combating the nation’s contemporary security challenges as well as developing synergy among them.

“Be reassured that these resolutions will be given the attention they deserve at the appropriate quarters,” he added.

He also called on the attachés to deploy the knowledge they acquired during the conference and contribute more effectively to the performance of their sections.

“In the last 13 days, the defence attaches and advisers have been taken through a refresher training, which culminated in the defence advisers annual conference.

“The idea of the refresher training is to bring the skills of the defence advisers up to date for increased and effective performance of their duties.

The annual conference had in attendance, the defense attachés/advisers deployed to different countries of the world as well as top military chiefs and past Chiefs of Defence Intelligence.