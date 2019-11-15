For Interswitch One Africa Music Fest, happening tonight at the Festival Arena, Dubai Festival City, the majority of Africa’s finest artists and celebrities, will be holding it down.

Davido, Tiwa Savage, Tekno, Teni, Wizkid, KCee, Zlatan, Banky W, Toke Makinwa, Tonto Dikeh, BamTeddy, Uriel Oputa, Ifu Ennada and a host of others, will be live at the musical concert.

OBO took his full squad shopping in Dubai, ahead of the event and he shared the pictures on his timeline.

See some reactions on Twitter:

Why be say na only @iam_Davido dey sit down?

I don't mean to be rude, just asking. Meself go like stand OO OBO#davido #BILLIONAIRE pic.twitter.com/2GdAm80iak — T Abiodun (@Iam_Obasa) November 15, 2019

What is the craze about this Dubai? Why is it that almost all our celebrities are relocating to Dubai? Is Dubai doing a promo? Abeg educate me o #davido — Victor Ernest (@ernestvik) November 15, 2019

Mood even though I'm not in Dubai , I'm not a #BILLIONAIRE and I'm not chilling with #davido or #pamilerin pic.twitter.com/CVAMJZYQoO — Major Heyjay (@majorheyjay) November 15, 2019