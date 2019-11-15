DMW squad

For Interswitch One Africa Music Fest, happening tonight at the Festival Arena, Dubai Festival City, the majority of Africa’s finest artists and celebrities, will be holding it down.

Davido, Tiwa Savage, Tekno, Teni, Wizkid, KCee, Zlatan, Banky W, Toke Makinwa, Tonto Dikeh, BamTeddy, Uriel Oputa, Ifu Ennada and a host of others, will be live at the musical concert.

OBO took his full squad shopping in Dubai, ahead of the event and he shared the pictures on his timeline.

Took whole squad shopping!! 💳! A GOOD TIME! #30BG

See some reactions on Twitter: