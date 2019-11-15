Prof. Alaba Simpson was on Friday, announced as the new Deputy Vice-Chancellor by the Management of Crawford University, Igbesa, Ogun State.

The university’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Layi Olajumoke, said that the appointment took immediate effect.

The new DVC is expected to take over from Prof. Patrick Yalokwu, who has served his statutory two terms.

“This is the newest development emanating from the Igbesa, faith-based institution, following the vacation of the position by Prof. Patrick Yalokwu, having served the statutory two terms.

“With the vacuum thus created, the Senate of the institution met and, following its due procedure, nominated Prof Simpson to take over.

“The newly-appointed DVC is the first female professor to be so named to the position in the 14-year-old institution,” he said.

Olajumoke said that the new DVC was born some six decades ago in Lagos Island, Lagos State, and travelled to England for her ‘A’ Levels-equivalent awarding college, New Battle Abbey College.

“She also had her Masters at the University of Westminster, formerly known as the Polytechnic of Central London, where she studied The Ethnography of West Africa.

“She attended the school of Oriental and African Studies at University of London in 1982 and gained admission into the University of Jos for her third degree in 2004.

“Prof Simpson joined the service of Crawford University in 2009, where she had held various positions like the Head of Department of the Social Sciences and Director of Scholarship and Work-Study Administration, among others” he said.

Olajumoke added that Simpson later became the substantive Dean of the College of Business and Social Sciences.

He said that the new DVC had also headed some critical university committees like the Capital Advocacy Project Advisory Committee and the Public Lecture Committee.

Professor Simpson is married to Mr Simpson, and the union is blessed with children.