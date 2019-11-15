For Saturday’s governorship elections in Bayelsa and Kogi States, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) says it is set to monitor for vote buying and selling.

Mrs Rasheedat Okoduwa, spokesperson of the ICPC, said this in a statement in Abuja on Friday.

The monitoring exercise, according to her, is in response to an invitation by the Chairman of the Independent National Election Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu.

Okoduwa said: “Arrangements have been concluded for operatives of ICPC to monitor the Nov. 16 governorship elections in Kogi and Bayelsa States for vote buying and selling, as well as other corruption-related acts.

“These infractions contravene Sections 8 and 9 in addition to other relevant provisions of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.

“The monitoring exercise is in response to the invitation by the Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, for ICPC to participate in ridding the electoral processes in Nigeria of corrupt practices.

“This intervention is also in furtherance of ICPC’s current strategy of engaging in exercises that have macro rather than micro impact on various sectors of the country for the benefit of the generality of citizens.”

She said ICPC would deal “appropriately with perpetrators of any acts of corruption in accordance with the law no matter their social status in both gubernatorial elections.

“Voters in both states are therefore enjoined to go out on election day to perform their civic obligations, while eschewing all acts that can make them run foul of the law.”