The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been ordered by the appeal court in Port Harcourt to recognise Chief David Lyon as the Candidate of the All Progressives Congress for Saturday governorship election in Bayelsa State.

Ruling on a motion ex-parte filed by the lawyers of Lyon, the court set aside the judgment of the Federal High Court sitting in Yenagoa and presided over by Justice Jane Inyang.

It was the second ruling by a higher court to freeze the judgment of the lower court.

The appeal court said Lyon remains the candidate of the APC for the election pending the determination of an appeal he filed against the judgement of the lower court.

On Thursday, Timipre Sylva, the APC leader in the state said another appeal court in Abuja has granted a stay of execution over the judgment of a higher court in Yenagoa, banning Lyon from contesting.