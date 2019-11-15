The Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) has described the absence of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), its presidential candidate at the 2019 Presidential elections, Atiku Abubakar, and their lawyers at the Supreme Court today as a grave insult to the Nigerian nation and the Judiciary.

The Supreme Court had invited all the parties to the appeal to come for its detailed reasons for summarily dismissing Atiku’s appeal on 30 October.

BMO said the snub of the apex court by the PDP and Atiku’s lawyers was also an indication of what a sore loser Atiku is and also his disdain for the Judiciary, especially when things don’t go his way

In a statement signed by its Chairman Niyi Akinsiju and Secretary Cassidy Madueke, BMO said “there is no sound reason nor excuse that would make this irresponsibility tenable. It was a show of disrespect for the judiciary and for Nigeria. It bespeaks a man who has no regard for the Nigerian people, Nigeria as a nation and the institutions he pretended to revere.”

It further described Atiku as “a sore loser, a weakling and a man who is incapable of accepting defeat and facing the truth.

“Atiku is a man who sought to lead this nation, yet he could not muster the courage to honour and stand before its hallowed Judiciary. He has shown that he is neither fit not competent, and that he does not have the needed character to lead himself, not to talk of the Nigerian nation. His loss is well deserved indeed.

“If Atiku’s aim was to embarrass the Supreme Court by this act, he should know by now that that foolery he and his team displayed has only shown how far he is from the path of rectitude.”

BMO stated that Atiku’s case was from the onset unserious, filled with illogicalities and outright jokes, because even he knew that he had no case.

“When Atiku and his team came up with the childish fiction of a non-existent server, and attempts to sneer at the President’s qualifications and certifications, it was clear that they were in court to play games.

“They were an unserious bunch of losers who were out only to malign President Buhari’s character and indict the legitimacy of his victory. All of that today have fallen flat like a pack of cards.”

The group further called on the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) to take a decisive action on Atiku’s lawyers for being absent at the Supreme Court and thus dishonouring the highest court of the land, noting that “though the current leadership of the NBA has a tainted character, it could attempt a redemption of its present inglorious status by doing the right thing for once, and dishing out serious chastisement to the erring lawyers.

“Those lawyers who conspired with Atiku to ridicule the Supreme Court of Nigeria are a disgrace to the legal profession. They are not fit and proper. They have put a stain to the dignity of the legal profession and they should be dealt with”, the statement added