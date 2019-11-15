The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Kano Zonal Office has secured the conviction of one Aminu Ahmed for impersonating former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar.

He was convicted by Justice Sa’adatu Mark of the Federal High Court Kano on a two count charge of conspiracy and obtaining by false pretense.

The convict was sentenced to six months imprisonments with an option of restituting the sum of N200,000 to the victim.

The convict was arraigned by the Commission sometime in March 2019 for defrauding one Auwal Iliyasu by posing as former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar.