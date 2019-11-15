The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has expressed deep shock and sadness over the death of a former Minister of Information, Chief Alex Akinyele.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Friday, Alhaji Mohammed called the death of Chief Akinyele a monumental loss to his family, the people of Ondo State and Nigerians in general.

The Minister described the late Chief Akinyele, to whom he was well acquainted in his lifetime especially in the realms of public relations, as an astute administrator and a highly-respected public relations practitioner.

He said Chief Akinyele’s tenure as Minister of Information, and later as the Chairman of the National Sports Commission, was characterized by his uncommon passion for Nigeria as well as his impressive erudition.

Alhaji Mohammed said the family of the deceased, as well as his friends and associates, should be comforted by his legacy of service to humanity.

He prayed to God for the repose of Chief Akinyele’s soul as well as for strength and comfort for his family.