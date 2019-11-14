By Jethro Ibileke

A group under the aegis of Reformed Oghomwan Mandate in Edo State, has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene in the unabated crisis rocking the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), by calling the National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole to order.

The group, in a letter signed by George Osaghae, dated 14 November and addressed to the President, said the call became necessary in order “to preserve the fragile peace in Edo and save the polity from degenerating into a foreseeable crisis.”

The group accused the police headquarters in Abuja of being a willing tool in the hands of Oshiomhole.

It also added that ever since Oshiomhole became the national chairman of the APC, Edo state has not known peace.

According to the group, Governor Godwin Obaseki provided the backbone at the State level for Oshiomhole to emerge as National chairman of APC.

The letter read in part: “We don’t know who is next in the list of people to be kidnapped or whisked to Abuja IGP office. Former national chairman of APC, Chief John Odigie Oyegun did not cause crisis in the state during his tenure when Oshiomhole was governor of the State.”