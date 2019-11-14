Award-winning Nigerian superstar, Teniola Apata widely known as Teni has released the official music video of her buzzing single, titled: ‘Billionaire‘.

‘Billionaire‘ was produced by highly rated music producer, Pheelz and it serves as the lead single off her latest EP with the same title.

The video features a scene from the popular show “Who Wants To Be A Millionaire” with host, Frank Edoho as well as other known faces in the entertainment industry like Boda Shaggi

Watch the video below: