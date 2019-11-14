At least seven persons have been shot at a high school in Santa Clarita, California. Police however said the gunman, suspected to be Asian is on the run.

The police in a tweet identified the school as Saugus High School. But other schools nearby have been in a lockdown and residents also told to shut their doors.

#LASD Shooting at Saugus High School , Please avoid the area. Male Asian suspect black clothing last seen at the location. Deputies on scene and still responding. Avoid the area Further information to follow. — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) November 14, 2019

In other tweets, the police reported fire at the scene and also the lockdown of schools nearby.

AS A PRECAUTION, ALL SCHOOLS IN WILLIAM S HART DISTRICT ARE BEING PUT ON LOCKDOWN. — SCV Sheriff (@SCVSHERIFF) November 14, 2019