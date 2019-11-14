Photo by Los Angeles La Carita Valley station shows policemen

At least seven persons have been shot at a high school in Santa Clarita, California. Police however said the gunman, suspected to be Asian is on the run.

The police in a tweet identified the school as Saugus High School. But other schools nearby have been in a lockdown and residents also told to shut their doors.

In other tweets, the police reported fire at the scene and also the lockdown of schools nearby.