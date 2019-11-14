By Isa Isawade

The 6th edition of the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) is set to have music lovers and enthusiast thrilled to an array of nearly 40 African superstars at the largest music event in Africa, 2019 AFRIMA Music Village with theme ‘Wild & Wow’ on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at the Agege Stadium, Agege, Lagos, Nigeria from 6:00pm.

According to a release by AFRIMA body, renowned music artistes will get to perform live on stage to thousands of music lovers in a high-octane environment.

These artistes will include top music stars from across the 5 African regions, African artiste in the diaspora, past AFRIMA winners, as well as past and present nominees of AFRIMA.

It is planned to be an evening of energetic non-stop performances from both A-list and upcoming African artiste.

Below is complete list:

Tiwa Savage Sauti Sol from Kenya Nasty C from South Africa Stonebwoy from Ghana Teniola, the Entertainer Aminux from Morocco Pasuma Wonder Toofan from Togo Fireboy Saheed Osupa Master KG Awilo Longomba from Congo 9ice Sho Madjozi Rayvanny from Tanzania Daphne from Cameroon Anna Jone from Angola Kanvee Adams from Liberia 2Face Ycee Rudeboy Small Doctor Skiibi Niniola Falz DJ Spinall Mr. P DJ Cuppy Fireboy Atawewe Harrysong Q.dot Obesere Slimcase, Mr. Reel Mayorkun Reminisce, and DJ Neptune

Explaining the rationale behind Agege Stadium as venue, the Project Lead and Head of Media, AFRIMA, Sola Dada said “It is no doubt this year’s AFRIMA Music Village attendees will leave with utmost fulfillment. The decision by the International Committee of AFRIMA to change venue and take the concert closer to the grassroots in Agege Stadium, Agege Lagos where die-hard and loyal music lovers are, is to avail them the opportunity to experience their favorite African stars perform live on stage. From its inception, the concert has catered to its audience creating an experience that stays with them for a long time.”