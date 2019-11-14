Tiwa Savage among close to 40 artistes to perform at AFRIMA 2019

By Isa Isawade

The 6th edition of the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) is set to have music lovers and enthusiast thrilled to an array of nearly 40 African superstars at the largest music event in Africa, 2019 AFRIMA Music Village with theme ‘Wild & Wow’ on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at the Agege Stadium, Agege, Lagos, Nigeria from 6:00pm.

Nasty C: Also billed to perform

According to a release by AFRIMA body, renowned music artistes will get to perform live on stage to thousands of music lovers in a high-octane environment.

Teniola, the Entertainer: will also perform

These artistes will include top music stars from across the 5 African regions, African artiste in the diaspora, past AFRIMA winners, as well as past and present nominees of AFRIMA.

9ice will also perform at the Agege big show

It is planned to be an evening of energetic non-stop performances from both A-list and upcoming African artiste.

Pasuma Wonder will also thrill his fans at the Agege Stadium big event

Below is complete list:

  1. Tiwa Savage
  2. Sauti Sol from Kenya
  3. Nasty C from South Africa
  4. Stonebwoy from Ghana
  5. Teniola, the Entertainer
  6. Aminux from Morocco
  7. Pasuma Wonder
  8. Toofan from Togo
  9. Fireboy
  10. Saheed Osupa
  11. Master KG
  12. Awilo Longomba from Congo
  13. 9ice
  14. Sho Madjozi
  15. Rayvanny from Tanzania
  16. Daphne from Cameroon
  17. Anna Jone from Angola
  18. Kanvee Adams from Liberia
  19. 2Face
  20. Ycee
  21. Rudeboy
  22. Small Doctor
  23. Skiibi
  24. Niniola
  25. Falz
  26. DJ Spinall
  27. Mr. P
  28. DJ Cuppy
  29. Fireboy
  30. Atawewe
  31. Harrysong
  32. Q.dot
  33. Obesere
  34. Slimcase,
  35. Mr. Reel
  36. Mayorkun
  37. Reminisce, and
  38. DJ Neptune

Explaining the rationale behind Agege Stadium as venue, the Project Lead and Head of Media, AFRIMA, Sola Dada said “It is no doubt this year’s AFRIMA Music Village attendees will leave with utmost fulfillment. The decision by the International Committee of AFRIMA to change venue and take the concert closer to the grassroots in Agege Stadium, Agege Lagos where die-hard and loyal music lovers are, is to avail them the opportunity to experience their favorite African stars perform live on stage. From its inception, the concert has catered to its audience creating an experience that stays with them for a long time.”