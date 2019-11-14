Jack Ma, China’s second richest man and founder of online e-commerce juggernaut, Alibaba has arrived in Nigeria to attend the first Nigeria Digital Economy Summit, holding in Abuja.

His arrival in the country, along with a large delegation of Chinese businessmen has elicited a lot of interest among Nigerians, with the Chinese billionaire, worth close to $38billion, trending on Twitter Nigeria.

Earlier today, he paid a visit to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Laolu’s Akande, the VP’s senior special assistant on the media tweeted: “VP Osinbajo receives Jack Ma, founder, http://AliBaba.com this morning at the Presidential Villa. Praising Nigeria’s place & role in the continent & globally, Jack Ma recalled his earlier meeting with VP in Davos, where he got the IV to visit Nigeria-Digital Economy in focus”.