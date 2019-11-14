

Okafor Ofiebor

Governor of Bayelsa State, Henry Seriake Dickson, Wednesday night visited the injured victims of the brutal clash between suspected thugs of the Peoples Democratic Party and the All Progressives Congress.

Three persons were killed in the bloody clash at the Peoples Democratic Party rally at Okolomabiri in Nembe Local Government Area of Bayelsa State on Wednesday.

Many received gunshot wounds.

Dickson visited the injured in hospitals in Yenagoa.

He was accompanied by the PDP Governorship Candidate, Senator Douye Diri, the PDP Zonal Chairman, South South, Chief Emmanuel Ogidi, during the tour of the Bayelsa Medical Centre, the Bayelsa Specialist Hospital and the Federal Medical Centre, all in Yenagoa.

The driver of Bayelsa Radio Outside Broadcasting Van (OB Van) Simon Onu, and two others were killed during the shootout between the APC and PDP hoodlums.



P.M.News gathered that Onu was hit by one of the stray bullets.

Many others were injured, while others scampered into the bush

Nembe is the home local government of Timipre Sylva, Minister of State for Petroleum, the former Governor of Bayelsa and the Leader of APC in the state