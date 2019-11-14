By Gbenro Adesina

Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde assured that his administration would support the activities of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, seeking collaboration with the agency the management of traffic in the state.

Makinde, according to a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Taiwo Adisa said this while receiving the Corps Marshal and Chief Executive of the FRSC, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, who paid him a courtesy visit in his Office

The Governor stated further that symbiotic relationship between the state and FRSC would go a long way to manage traffic gridlock on the roads and proffer solution to vehicular movements in the state.

He said his administration was committed to finding lasting solutions to the gridlock, which has been causing a lot of problems for the users at the Iwo Road Interchange, noting that the construction of Iwo Road Interchange would be executed within nine months.

His world: “Also, at Iwo Road, it’s the same thing but we do have solution to that. What they are doing around that axis right now are just palliatives to make the place motorable. We have a serious plan for the road. Meanwhile, I have even been castigated on why I want to spend such amount of money on that interchange but it is a project that we believe will change the face of that place and sanitise the area. The Honourable Commissioner for Works is working on it and we need to follow the due process. So, it’s a little bit slow but I believe, within the shortest possible time, we can get this project underway and delivery has been given to us at nine months. Once we flag it off, within nine months, we believe we will be able to decongest the area and everyone will be proud of it”.

The Governor, therefore, stressed that he would consider urgently the modern trailer park project, noting that it was not ideal for trailers to cluster around the highway, saying, however, that the only justification to remove them would be to provide a modern park for them.

Governor Makinde said, “What you mentioned about a trailer park will be sorted out. Before now, I have had discussion with the sector commander and Chairman of OYRTMA and I asked them to, first of all, clear that Toll Gate axis. About two weeks ago, I was going to Oyo and I saw illegal trailer parks along the road similar to what happens in Ogere. I was actually alarmed that once that kind of facility takes roots, it becomes difficult to uproot again. So, it’s something we are also committed to fixing. Ideally, we should not be seeing trailers along the road. All along the express way, from Toll-Gate to Ojoo, we still have where trailers are parking at different points along the road, but once we have trailer parks for them, we can be justified to relocate and disallow them by stopping them parking indiscriminately along the road”.

Earlier, Oyeyemi appealed to the state government to give priority attention to the construction of a modern mega trailer park in the state, noting that the project would greatly help to reduce traffic gridlock in the state”.

While stressing the need for collaboration with the corps to abate instances of road mishap during the ‘ember months,’ the Corps Marshal also implored the governor to equally work on the Iwo road interchange and disallow street trading on the Ibadan-Iwo road, Ibadan-Ife road and other major roads in the state.