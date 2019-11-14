The Head of Soul Winners International Ministries, Cardinal James Omolaja Odunmbaku has lauded Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu for throwing his weight behind a crusade being planned to offer special prayers for the state and country.

According to the media coordinator of the crusade, Seyi Bamigbade, the Special Prayers for Lagos and Nigeria will start from the morning of Friday 15th November, 2019 with praise and worship as well as free health checks for all participants.

Seyi said the programme, with the theme, “Walk to Live” comes with fervent prayers and ministration, saying Lagosians will on Friday gather at Solution Ground, Ibeju-Lekki in Lagos State to pray for the state and country.

He added that the special prayer crusade with sub-theme, “Dry Bones Shall Rise Again ” is being organised by the Soul Winners International Ministries, led by Cardinal Odunmbaku.

‘’The 2019 edition will be the 15th edition of the prayer crusade. Expected at the crusade are top politicians, top government officials and well wishers, who are ready to praise God for the Next level,’’ he said.

The president and General Overseer of the Soul Winner International Crusaders, Odunmbaku, said prayer would be held for Nigeria as a whole and its different components at the crusade.

He also said prayers would be held for the country’s leadership; hinting that free buses will be available to convey people to and from the crusade venue and would be stationed at Local Councils in the state.

The Clergyman commended Sanwo-Olu for his support towards the 15th edition of the international crusade.

Ministers expect at the Crusade are Rev. Mobiyino Oshoffa, Mother Esther Ajayi, Tope Alabi, many other anointed men and women of God.