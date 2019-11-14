The All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship candidate in Bayelsa State, Chief David Lyon says he is still contesting the gubernatorial poll on Saturday, calling on his supporters not to panic.

A Federal High Court sitting in Yenagoa, had on Thursday nullified the governorship primaries that produced Chief David Lyon as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), for the Nov. 16 poll in the state.

Delivering judgment, Justice Jane Inyang, held that the primaries were conducted arbitrarily outside the rules of the party.

However, Lyon said the Court of Appeal has asked all parties to return to the status quo and called on Bayelsans to come out on Saturday and vote massively for the APC.

Speaking through the Alternate Director General of the David Lyon and Degi Eremienyo Campaign Organization, Prof. Seyefa Brisibe, Lyon asked the people not to be deterred by antics of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Describing the ruling as a procured judgement, Brisibe urged Bayelsans not to panic but go ahead to vote the APC and its candidate during the Saturday governorship election.

“Let me use this opportunity to let all Bayelsans and our teaming supporters know that there is no cause for alarm. Our candidates, Chief David Lyon and Bishop Degi Eremienyo are fully, squarely on the ballot.

“This is because, we, as law abiding citizens, have done what is proper, judicious and procedural to see that that judgement does not stand.

“I want to appeal to all Bayelsans in the remotest areas, which our next governor stands for, to come out enmass to vote the APC come November 16,” he said.

According to Brisibe, all through the campaign across the state, the APC candidate enjoyed massive acceptance from the electorate following their love for him as a result of his philanthropic work.

He said it was clear that the opposition was jittery over the swelling popularity of the APC candidate whom he said was coming to liberate Bayelsans from the shackles of poverty created by the outgoing government, the Nation reports.