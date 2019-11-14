Nigerians have reacted to the Abuja High Court decision to throw out the rape case filed by celebrity Photographer, Busola Dakolo against Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA).

The Federal High Court sitting in Bwari dismissed Busola Dakolo’s suit against Fatoyinbo on the ground that it amounts to injustice and an abuse of judicial process.

According to the ruling, the case is empty and purely sentimental.

The presiding judge, Justice Othman A. Musa, said the case was aimed more at cruelty than obtaining justice.

The court also awarded costs of N1,000,000 against Busola Dakolo and held that the fine should have been 10 times more because the court’s time was wasted.

However, the ruling has generated different reactions from Nigerians on social media as some expressed disappointment in the judiciary system of Nigeria.

See some comments from Twitter;

A Nigerian Court that claims twice it cannot find processes on Busola Dakolo vs Biodun Fatiyinbo's case suddenly calls for ruling on preliminary application and declares that the matter is statute barred and that it cannot address the substance of the matter because… — SEGA L'éveilleur®🚨 (@segalink) November 14, 2019

So Busola Dakolo's case has been thrown out by a judge saying it's a case of cruelty and sentiment against Biodun Fatoyinbo. She's also going to pay him a fine of 1M.

Don't let me hear any "have you reported to the police ever again"

SHAME! — Hoethea (@mslami_ay) November 14, 2019

I totally agree with you. I hope she finds closure truly cause her case was like a beacon of hope for so many women myself included but here we are. — Hoethea (@mslami_ay) November 14, 2019

So the high court termed Busola Dakolo’s rape allegations as false and even told her to pay Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo 1million naira for damages.

Jesus Christ!! Now tell me what is not dead in this country? Even our Judiciary 💔 Damn! — Tife🌚 (@Tife_fabunmi) November 14, 2019

so busola dakolo’s rape allegations against pastor biodun fatoyinbo have been termed a lie by the court and she has been fined N1,000,000 to be paid as damages to the pastor. i’m in awe of the nigerian judiciary. this occurrence gives us an assurance of true justice. smh. — #OneNigerianAtATime (@Stee_vane) November 14, 2019

On this Busola Dakolo, i don't think y'all expect the court to agreed she was raped based on what she said alone. There's no evidence and neither did pastor fatoyinbo confessed to it… The fuck you want the court to do? To jail him without evidence or what? PS: RAPE is a NO❌ — ERTUGRUL BAY ™ (@iam_cheffy) November 14, 2019

I actually knew Busola Dakolo was going to lose the court case against Biodun Fatoyinbo for lack of evidence. The court isn't about emotions and sentiments. It's alright about facts and proven evidneces. — PAPICHULO (@ZinoMulla) November 14, 2019

Busola Dakolo loses her case, court orders her to pay Fatoyinbo 1 million naira in Damages. Nigerian law can be amusing sometimes.

Sadly the rape apologists will have a fun day over this judgement. — {/esq} (@RickAnji) November 14, 2019

A senator was caught red-handed assaulting a woman on CCTV yet he walked freely.

Am Imam raped 35 boys n was given ONLY 4yrs imprisonment.

Pastor Fatoyinbo was accused of rape nd the case was thrown out yet senators are proposing death penalty for hate speech?You, people,are MAAD — ALHAJI.OMO IYA WAEC. (@romanticboy77) November 14, 2019

There is something called Karma and it will come for Fatoyinbo hotter than fire. We will all be here. Busola Dakolo should be like me. Wake up in the midnight and pray naked! Focus on one prayer point and cry. — Gap Tooth Girl❣️ (@Iam_Misola) November 14, 2019

She would have lost outside Naija too. Cases like these are always hard to prove. Especially when it gets to court after a long period of time. Just like Judge Brett Kavanaugh and Dr. Christine Ford case in the United States. She lost also. — #MyLifeNowinStores (@Centhiva) November 14, 2019

According to the court, Busola Dakolo wasted it’s time with her case and she should pay for the ‘’time wasting’’.

Don’t ask women to take up their rape cases legally or report to the police again. You can see how helpful that is. — M (@melody_hassan) November 14, 2019

Its enough to dismiss Busola Dakolo's case. why the 1M fine again? That's traumatic enough if the allegations were true. I'm waiting to see if COZA or Pastor Fatoyinbo accept the money. — ❤💝 Bella 💓💞 (@zabellajo) November 14, 2019