Busola Dakolo and Fatoyinbo

Nigerians have reacted to the Abuja High Court decision to throw out the rape case filed by celebrity Photographer, Busola Dakolo against Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA).

The Federal High Court sitting in Bwari dismissed Busola Dakolo’s suit against Fatoyinbo on the ground that it amounts to injustice and an abuse of judicial process.

According to the ruling, the case is empty and purely sentimental. Read Here

The presiding judge, Justice Othman A. Musa, said the case was aimed more at cruelty than obtaining justice.

The court also awarded costs of N1,000,000 against Busola Dakolo and held that the fine should have been 10 times more because the court’s time was wasted.

However, the ruling has generated different reactions from Nigerians on social media as some expressed disappointment in the judiciary system of Nigeria.

See some comments from Twitter;