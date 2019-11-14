The acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu on Thursday, vowed that the commission will prosecute whistleblowers who give false information to the anti-graft body.

He also called on Nigerians to shun corruption for a better future.

Magu spoke on a live Hausa Radio Phone-in-programme, Vision FM, “Kowa Yaci Ladan Kuturu.”

The programme is specially designed for Heads of Government Agencies in Kaduna state to highlight activities of their agencies.

Magu, who was represented by Mailafia Yakubu, the Kaduna Zonal Head of the Commission reiterated the Commission’s readiness in combating corruption.

While fielding questions during the programme, he advised whistleblowers to be sure of the information they were bringing to the Commission.

“The EFCC will not hesitate to prosecute anyone found to be giving false information,” he said.