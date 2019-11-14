Kano state has been given hosting rights for the 2019 Best of Nollywood (BON) Awards slated for Dec. 14, an official has said.

Alhaji Ismail Afakallah, the Executive Secretary of the state Censorship Board, disclosed this on Thursday in Kano.

He said Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje is expected to be the Chief Host of the popular annual award.

“Ganduje has assured the organizers that the state will be delighted and ready to host the award, being the Centre for Commerce in the country and with a diversity of people,” he said.

Naabba further gave assurance that the event would be hitch-free and exciting, as the Governor assured.

BON Awards was first hosted by Lagos state in 2009 and had since then been hosted annually by states across the country.