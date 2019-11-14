The Special Adviser to the State Governor on Agriculture, Ms. Abisola Olusanya has expressed satisfaction with the progress of work being done at the 32 metric tones per hour capacity Imota Rice Mill.

Olusanya who was at the mill on Thursday to assess the progress of work so far done noted that the mill, when completed would be the 4th largest in the world and the largest in Africa.

She pointed out that agriculture and food security were important components of the THEMES developmental agenda of of the State Government of making Lagos a 21st century economy, thus, the commitment of the State Government to complete the rice mill in order to meet the rice demand of the state and indeed the nation.

She said the mill, which is situated on a land mass of 8.5 hectares of land will produce 650 bags of 50kg rice per hour and has two lines to produce 16 metric tones each.

Olusanya noted that the mill was designed, constructed and equipment installed by local contractors which underscored the State Government’s confidence in the capacity of indigenous engineers.

The Special Adviser added that over 250,000 direct and indirect jobs would be created from the mill when completed while increased economic activity is also expected at Imota, Ikorodu and Lagos State in general.