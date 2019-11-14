Executive Secretary, National National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), Dr Masaud Kazaure, on Thursday said the new Federal Polytechnic Daura will commence operation in the 2019/2020 academic session.

Dr Kazaure made this known in Daura while presenting the Certificate of Occupancy of the 100-hectare land donated by Katsina State Government for the polytechnic to the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Farouk Umar.

He said all the proper plans for the immediate take-off of the polytechnic had been put in place, including the recruitment of the pioneer staff.

“We have so far received 146 applications for the six vacancies of principal officers of the institution.

“The principal officers to be employed for immediate commencement of academic business are the Provost, Registrar, Librarian, Director Physical Planning, Director Works and Academic Secretary of the polytechnic.”

He called for support, cooperation and understanding of the host community, to enable the polytechnic take off on a sound footing.

Dr Kazaure assured the emir that qualified and competent hands would be recruited to successfully manage the institution.

Earlier, the Special Adviser, Higher Education to Gov. Aminu Masari, Dr Bishir Ruwangodiya said the state government had allocated the junior section of Government Day Secondary School Daura to serve as the temporary site of the polytechnic.

Ruwangodiya assured that the state government would also extend all the needed support towards successful take-off of the polytechnic.

He called on students in the host community to make proper utilization of the opportunity to secure admission in the polytechnic.

In his remarks, the Emir lauded the Federal Government for siting the polytechnic in his domain, stressing that this would boost the educational and economic fortunes of his subjects.

Umar said traditional rulers in the area would extend moral, spiritual and every kind of support and cooperation for the success of polytechnic.

He commended Gov. Masari for allocating spacious land and other support to the institution.