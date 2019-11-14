Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh is extremely elated that Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of the of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) has defeated celebrity photographer, Busola Dakolo in court over an alleged rape saga.

Dakolo had filed the suit against Fatoyinbo after she claimed that the COZA pastor raped her 20 years ago when she was 16 years in Ilorin, Kwara State.

A High Court in Bwari, Abuja had on Thursday threw out the case filed by Dakolo against Fatoyinbo. This came after Fatoyinbo filed an objection and an affidavit at the Court reiterating that Busola’s statements were false and concocted to embarrass, scandalise and ridicule him.

He argued that from the inception, she sought the attention of the media and press, and brought the civil action even while the Police’s investigation was ongoing.

Justice Othman A. Musa in her ruling said the matter amounted to injustice, and an abuse of judicial process as the case was empty and purely sentimental, adding that the case was aimed more at cruelty than obtaining justice.

The court also awarded costs of N1,000,000 against Busola Dakolo and held that the fine should have been 10 times more because the court’s time was wasted.

Reacting to the judgment, Tonto Dikeh posted a picture of Fatoyinbo on her Instagram page and simply said “GLORY!!”