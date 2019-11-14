Falz features Patoranking in “Girls”

Prolific Nigerian rapper, Falz has dropped a brand new record titled, “Girls” featuring afro-dancehall sensation, Patoranking.

The afro-dancehall song with a pop vibe for fans is produced by C-Tea Beatz.

This new development is coming less than 24 hours after the lawyer turned singer changed his look by dying his beard white. He also went ahead to delete all posts on his Instagram page.

Falz with the assistance of dancehall music star Patoranking, the gbedu will surely enter your body.

Listen and enjoy below: