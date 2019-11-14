Prof. Adedeji Daramola has been appointed as the new Deputy Vice-Chancellor (DVC), Caleb University, Imota, Lagos, effective Nov. 1.

The University’s Spokesman, Mr Elvis Otobo, on Thursday in Lagos, said the appointment was for a period of two years.

According to Otobo, the appointment followed an upgrade of the position of the former DVC, Prof. Nosa Owens-Ibie as the university’s new Vice-Chancellor, following the exit of the former VC, Prof. Ayandiji Aina from the university system.

The spokesman, on behalf of the institution, wished Daramola a successful tenure as he officially resumed office.

Daramola is a Professor of Architecture and the pioneer Rector, Redeemer’s College of Technology and Management.

He was formerly the Dean, College of Environmental Sciences and Management as well as the Dean of Student Affairs at Caleb University.

In 2015, he was elected a member of the Caleb University Governing Council.

Daramola is a Registered Architect with the Architects Registration Council of Nigeria (ARCON); member, Nigerian Institute of Architects (MNIA); member, International Energy Foundation, (MIEF) Canada; and member, Architects Educators of Nigeria (MARCHES).

He is also a member, European Network of Housing Researchers (ENHR), Sweden; member, West African Urban Heritage Research Network, Manchester, UK; and member, Habitat Agenda Partner, UNHABITAT.

The new DVC was also the Coordinator, Establishment of Architecture Programme, Federal University of Technology, Yola, from 1993 to 1994 and Founding Head, Department of Architecture, Covenant University, Ota, from 2003 to 2006.

He was the Coordinator, Graduate Programme in Environmental Sciences, Covenant University, Ota from 2003 to 2007 and founding Director, Institute for Environment Research and Development (IERD), Nigeria, from 2007 to 2009.

Daramola was also the founding Head, Department of Architecture, Bells University of Technology, Ota, from 2009 to 2013, and founding Adjunct member, Crescent University School of Architecture, Abeokuta in 2012.