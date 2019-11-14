A 16-year student Nathaniel Berhow has been identified as the suspect in a shooting at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, California, that left two persons dead and four people, including the suspect, injured.

The shooting occurred on his birthday.

Berhow, who also shot himself and is in a critical state, is also a student at Saugus High School.

A 16-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy died as a result of the shooting.

Two wounded teenage girls, ages 15 and 14, as well as another 14-year-old boy are not in critical condition.

Friends described Berhow as a recluse, who was hardly sociable. He lost his father in 2018.

Officers seized .45-caliber semi-automatic pistol that had no rounds left in it

His mother and girlfriend are being questioned and are said to be cooperating with the investigation