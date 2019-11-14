Popular Nigerian comedian, Akpororo, and his wife Josephine are celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary today and he cannot contains his joy.
The couple got married in 2015, and have since then been waxing stronger.
In 2018, the comedian had an interview with Punch Saturday Beats where he disclosed, he and his wife “never had any period to date,” adding that they started dating after they got married.
Akpororo took to his Instagram to shower encomium on her. He wrote:
View this post on Instagram
Happy 4years anniversary to us @jojosplace_vantage it’s just like yesterday I remember traveling to Ibadan 4/5 times in one week just to be with you love won kill me, I am so blessed with you because you came into my life at the right time. Happy 4years anniversary and forever to go 🤴👸😘🥰😍❤️
The wife also took to her page to appreciate their unlimited grace, love, and happiness.
View this post on Instagram
Put GOD first and every other things will fall in place we’re grateful oh LORD 🙏🙏 ,Paddy that will last forever,we will forever grow together by the grace of GOD, this love can never be broken , unlimited grace,love,happiness,joy,blessings,glad-tidings,fruitfulness and above all peace with you BAE , 4👇 forever to go I LOVE YOU BABY and HAPPY 4years ANNIVERSARY TO US💜💜💜💋💋🤪😍😍😍🙏🙏🙏 @akpororo 💜💜💜💜💜💜
What do you think?