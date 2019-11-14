Popular Nigerian comedian, Akpororo, and his wife Josephine are celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary today and he cannot contains his joy.

The couple got married in 2015, and have since then been waxing stronger.

In 2018, the comedian had an interview with Punch Saturday Beats where he disclosed, he and his wife “never had any period to date,” adding that they started dating after they got married.

Akpororo took to his Instagram to shower encomium on her. He wrote:

The wife also took to her page to appreciate their unlimited grace, love, and happiness.