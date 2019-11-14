Unlike neighbours United States, Canada, a country of just 37 million people, said it is still open for more immigrants.

In the next three years, up till 2021, the country said it is ready to accept one million immigrants more. And that will include, we guess, immigrants from Roxham Road Border crossing, where rejected refugees from US crossed on foot to the Canada. Guess who announced the immigration plan in January in a report to Parliament?

It was Ahmed Hussen, himself a migrant from Somalia, who fled to Canada when he was just 16 years old. Hussen is now in his 40s and is the Canadian minister of immigration, refugees and citizenship.

“Thanks in great part to the newcomers we have welcomed throughout our history, Canada has developed into the strong and vibrant country we all enjoy,” Hussen, wrote in an annual report to Parliament in January.

“Immigrants and their descendants have made immeasurable contributions to Canada, and our future success depends on continuing to ensure they are welcomed and well-integrated.”

How can one emigrate to Canada, apart from going through Roxham Road?

There are many companies that have sprung up, worldwide proposing to be partners and agents of Canadian immigration department.

But our recommendation is that you log on to Canadian immigration website to determine your eligibility to join the Canadian immigration wave. Click on canada.ca/en/immigration to register and find out your eligibility status.

On the site, you register for a GCkey, where you choose your username and password

Then you create an account.

After creating the account, then you need to find out whether you are eligible to apply for emigration by answering some test questions.

Fill an application, submit and pay. Then await messages related to your application, check the status of your application and update your information.

There are four ways at the moment, through which one can emigrate to Canada in 2019. We share a write up by canadim.com, one of those agents offering services for would-be-immigrants.

Express Entry

Express Entry is a system of immigration programs that help skilled workers move to Canada as permanent residents. The system ranks candidates according to their age, education, work experience, and language abilities, and then selects the best candidates to come to Canada. Express Entry also allows workers to bring their family members!

Express Entry has the fastest processing times of all Canadian permanent residency programs, with 80% of applications being processed in 4 months or less.

Provincial Nominee Programs (PNPs)

Each of Canada’s 13 provinces and territories (with the exception of Quebec) has its own immigration program, called a Provincial Nominee Program or PNP. PNPs let provinces respond to their individual economic needs by nominating certain candidates for permanent resident status. Often PNPs search out foreign workers with experience in occupations which are in-demand in the province. For example, the province of Saskatchewan recently changed its PNP to nominate more computer programmers.

There are nearly 80 different PNPs across Canada, each with its own set of eligibility requirements. If you’re eligible for just one of them, that could be your ticket to Canada!



Become an International Student

Canada is a top destination in the world for international students. This is because of the countries great schools, affordable tuition, and positive attitude towards newcomers. But! Canada also makes it easy for international students to apply for permanent immigration after their study has ended. For this reason, many newcomers choose to start their immigration journey by studying in Canada, and then apply for permanent residents status later!



The Atlantic Immigration Pilot Program (AIP)

The Atlantic Immigration Pilot Program (AIP) was launched in 2017 to help bring more workers to Canada’s Atlantic Region. The program lets employers in the Atlantic Region hire international workers from outside of Canada. If an international worker receives a job offer from one of the participating employers, they receive support in their immigration process and in their settlement to Canada.

In order to be eligible for AIP, first you have to get a job offer from one of the program’s designated employers.

There are 3 programs in AIP that employers can hire you through. There are Atlantic International Graduate Programme, Atlantic High Skilled Programme and Atlantic Immediate-Skilled Programme.

You may qualify for more than 1 programme, but you can only apply through 1.

For all 3 programmes, you have to show proof that you meet the language, education and work experience requirements and that you have enough money to support you and your family when you come to Canada.

Check out the requirements here: Atlantic Immigration Pilot

We wish you good luck. A reminder, begin your immigration to Canada from https://www.canada.ca/en.html